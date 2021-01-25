Trump Establishes ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida

Former President Donald Trump has formally established an official post-presidency “Office of the Former President” in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“The Office of the Former President” will be responsible for managing Trump’s “correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities,” according to a statement released on Monday.

The office will also seek to “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

JUST IN – Trump establishes the Office of the Former President. "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities." Pure genius. pic.twitter.com/id1BcQbgAY — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 26, 2021

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the statement concludes.

While the announcement might cause some to speculate whether Trump plans to run for the presidency again in 2024, the former president has remained relatively silent since leaving the White House last week.

Some of Trump’s silence may be due, in part, to his social media platform of choice, Twitter, permanently banning him earlier this month. Following the ban, many have wondered how the former president will inevitably return to communicating with his supporters.

Trump is expected to be living in Florida post-presidency, where he will be surrounded by a handful of his aides, reports The Hill.

The report added that the former president is said to have been eyeing supporting primary challengers to Republicans whom he feels have wronged him in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), as well as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was one of ten Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives this year.

