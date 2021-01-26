Gabby Giffords: ‘Police Violence Is Gun Violence’

Gun control proponent and former Democrat congresswoman Gabby Giffords told Variety magazine “police violence is gun violence.”

She said, “It’s been proven that high-profile incidents of police brutality also destroy the already strained relationship between law enforcement and communities of color, fueling devastating cycles of gun violence. We must commit to meaningful reform of harmful law enforcement practices and to funding proven community violence-intervention programs.”

Giffords equated “police violence” with “other types of gun homicides,” saying “Black Americans — especially Black men — are disproportionately affected.”

On January 25, 2021, Breitbart News reported another portion of Giffords’ Variety interview, wherein she stressed her goal for the new year is to see Hollywood writers and producers use their media platforms to push gun control.

She added:

Stories are important. Elected officials use them to help get their points across, and for centuries artists have used them to inspire, make us understand points of view different than our own and bring people together. Hollywood and the arts are vitally important to helping us through a period of isolation, bitterness and divisiveness.

Giffords and President Biden are longtime friends and she told Variety she was encouraged by Biden’s appearance at a 2019 Giffords/March for Our Lives gun control forum in Las Vegas.

She said she was excited by the new occupant of the White House, observing “Both Joe and Kamala made gun safety a central component of their campaigns during the primary, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with the White House on gun safety reform over these next four years.”

