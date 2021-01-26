Report: DHS Ordered to Stop Border Wall Construction by January 27

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been ordered to stop all construction of its United States-Mexico border wall by Wednesday, January 27, as part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden.

According to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), DHS building contractors have been told that they must stop border wall construction by January 27. The halt to construction comes after Biden signed an executive order calling the wall “a waste of money” despite its massive help in cutting illegal immigration to the U.S.

The Trump administration had constructed more than 450 miles of border wall between 2017 and 2020 and had plans to construct another 300 miles along the nearly 2,000-mile-long border.

A number of former Trump officials and immigration experts told the Washington Times that Biden’s order stopping border wall construction is likely illegal.

“The president just can’t unilaterally say, ‘Congress, what you appropriated funding for, no, I’m not going to do that,'” Morgan told the Times. “He was basically telling CBP to break the law to stop construction.”

“They will not find a Border Patrol agent that’s on the front lines today that will tell them the wall doesn’t work,” Morgan continued.

Trump administration totals indicate that where border wall was constructed, illegal immigration dropped nearly 90 percent. The stopping of construction to the border wall comes as a migrant caravan heads to the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes of taking advantage of Biden’s lax immigration enforcement rules.

