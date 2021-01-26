Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Battle Against Coronavirus

President Joe Biden will speak about the ongoing battle against the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the White House.
The president’s speech is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. EST and will take place in the State Dining Room.
