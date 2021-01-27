Catholic Nun Praises Joe Biden’s ‘Very Developed Approach’ to Abortion

Social activist Sister Simone Campbell has praised President Joe Biden’s “very developed approach” to abortion, where he can be personally opposed but publicly favorable to the practice.

Sister Campbell, executive director of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, said at a January 21 panel discussion hosted by the National Catholic Reporter that the pro-life “obsession” with the abortion issue has torn the Church apart.

“One last piece is on this issue, this blessed issue, that has broken our Church apart, this political obsession with the criminalization of abortion on the part of a few,” she said.

Sister Campbell, a member of “Catholics for Biden,” expressed her wish that someone — maybe the National Catholic Reporter — will interview Biden about his true thoughts on abortion.

“He has a very — I know from a conversation with him — he has a very developed approach to it,” she said. “And for him, it hinges on religious liberty, and that he will not force his religious belief on the whole nation.”

The rift in the American Church is between “conservative Catholics” and “Vatican II,” Sister Campbell said, referring to the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965). Her statement was all the more curious since it was precisely Vatican II that defined abortion as an “unspeakable crime.”

Sister Campbell, who does not include the abortion issue in her own social activism, seemed to suggest that abortion is the only social injustice that Joe Biden does not believe is worth fighting.

Biden says his Catholic faith impels him to fight corruption, fight unemployment, fight racism, and fight discrimination but for some reason it does not impel him to fight the slaughter of unborn children in the womb, because somehow that would mysteriously equate to forcing his “religious belief” on the nation.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.” This is not a confessional belief; it is a matter of justice and the right to life of every human being, which politicians are sworn to protect.

Abortion “is gravely contrary to the moral law,” the Catechism declares, and, therefore, a person who procures an abortion incurs the Church’s most severe penalty: automatic excommunication.

Joe Biden has not been a passive observer as his party grew more and more radically pro-abortion, he has been at the forefront of that shift.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Biden reiterated his support for abortion on demand and promised to work to repeal the Hyde and Helms Amendments that protect U.S. taxpayers from having to finance abortions.

Last June, Biden appeared in a Planned Parenthood advertisement promising to do “everything in my power” to defend abortion rights.

As a president who promised to defend human rights and take care of the little guy, Biden has chosen to neglect the littlest guy of all: the unborn child.

