‘House Float’ Displays Replace Traditional Mardi Gras Parades

Mardi Gras 2021 may not look like any other in its history, but stubborn celebrants are keeping its spirit alive.

The streets of New Orleans will be quiet this year, but Megan Joy Boudreaux is one of many working to make sure the festival is more than a memory — even amid the Chinese coronavirus. What began as a “silly Twitter joke” has become a rallying point.

“We’re doing this,” Boudreaux tweeted on the morning of November 17, 2020. “Turn your house into a float and throw all the beads from your attic at your neighbors walking by.” But the tongue-in-cheek idea stuck, and soon after she started the “Krewe of House Floats” Facebook group. By January 9, the group was over 9,000 members strong.

Nearly 30 subgroups formed. Participants include not only determined New Orleans residents, but thousands of other houses out of state and around the world, all gathered together as a virtual neighborhood for the festival. “I didn’t think I was starting a Mardi Gras krewe. Here I am,” Boudreaux said. “I’ve got myself a second full-time job.”

Krewe members are discussing themes, sharing encouragement for those worried their household float ideas might not be creative enough — “Shark Week staycation paradise” a notable mention — and Boudreaux is using the momentum to encourage people to hire out-of-work Carnival artists and suppliers suffering due to the pandemic.

The virtual community promises to stick around long after the current health battles have ended. “Even when Mardi Gras comes back, I think people are going to keep doing this,” participant Tom Fox said. His wife Madeline is turning their house into an ode to Spongebob Squarepants.