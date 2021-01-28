Tom Emmer: Democrats to Run Into ‘Real Trouble’ with Biden Executive Orders in 2022 Midterms

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s harmful executive orders will make Democrats run into “real trouble” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Emmer, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said Biden’s executive orders have helped make the committee’s case ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“The last cycle we ran and won in districts all over the country by highlighting exactly the policies that these guys, now with the stroke of a pen, have followed through on,” Emmer told Fox News.

Despite losing the White House and Senate, Republicans managed to flip a dozen Democrat House seats, which shrunk the Democrats’ majority significantly.

Now, Democrats have a bare ten-member majority in the House with 221 members, whereas Republicans have 211 members.

Emmer suggested Biden’s anti-American energy policies could impact members across the south and Midwest. “The polling we did last cycle showed us in places like Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, just how devastating this job-killing, anti-energy agenda is. That’s why we won,” he said.

He added, “If we look at just what he [Biden] did in the first few days with his pen, he killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, which with it goes the 11,000 American jobs.”

Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs at the American Petroleum Institute (API), told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Biden’s actions against the oil and gas industry could kill as many as one million jobs.

“First and foremost, hold House Democrats accountable for their votes and what they do. We use simply their actions and their words,” the Minnesota Republican said.

Emmer continued, “At the end of the day…I think elections are decided by the issues that impact peoples’ wellbeing. And midterms are historically checks on the party in power, and that’s bad news for House Democrats.”

He added, “We’re going to ensure that voters have a clear understanding of the Democrats’ socialist agenda and the damaging impact it’s going to have on their daily lives.”