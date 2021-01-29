11 Fort Bliss Soldiers Fall Ill After Consuming ‘Unknown Substance’

The U.S. Army has launched an investigation after 11 Fort Bliss soldiers became sick Thursday from consuming a substance during a training exercise.

In a statement, the 1st Armored Division based at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, said the troops are undergoing medical care at a nearby hospital. Two soldiers are in currently in critical condition.

“Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today,” Fort Bliss Public Affairs said in a statement.

The Department of Defense has not issued a statement on the matter.

No additional details regarding the incident are known at this time.