March for Life Urges ‘Unity’ for Unborn amid Biden-Harris Radical Abortion Agenda

The virtual March for Life begins Friday at noon ET with the theme, “Together Strong: Life Unites!”

I ❤️ this crew. Our last/night before the ⁦@March_for_Life⁩ mtg is a little different this year but we are working hard for a beautiful and meaningful 48th March for Life. We start these behind scenes daily mtgs weeks out. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/PRuQtA2I7I — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) January 29, 2021

Today is the 48th annual #MarchForLife! While we won't be leading the March in D.C. this year, the Christendom community will hold a march on campus, a specially dedicated Holy Hour for Life, and Adoration until midnight. Join us in prayer today! #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/2DrIUiaysD — Christendom College (@ChristendomVA) January 29, 2021

The theme of this year’s March for Life, “Life Unites,” is especially significant as President Joe Biden, who claims “unity” is a central focus of his administration, advances a radical abortion agenda that includes forcing taxpayers to fund abortions abroad and within the United States.

Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, have vowed to advance their aggressive pro-abortion agenda despite consistent polling that shows Americans share bipartisan unity around policies that restrict abortion and the prohibition of taxpayer funding of abortion.

It took Biden less than 48 hours to announce extreme executive action to promote abortion. That's #WhyWeMarch. That's why I just re-introduced the life-saving Born Alive Act with @RepAnnWagner that Pelosi has been blocking for nearly two years. We won't stop fighting for Life. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 29, 2021

Despite restrictions on in-person gatherings, pro-lifers around the world are uniting virtually this month to make a stand for life. Let us continue to pray and work for the protection of unborn life!#EWTN #Catholic #prolife #whywemarch #marchforlife pic.twitter.com/SgkImZpMWM — EWTN (@EWTN) January 24, 2021

Babies don’t kill dreams. Babies inspire dreams, greatness and the future. #whywemarch — Alexis Walkenstein (@walkenstein) January 22, 2021

Organizers announced this month the rally and march that take place annually would be virtual due to “heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol” and to the coronavirus pandemic.

In advance of the event, former President Donald Trump proclaimed January 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in 1973 in Roe v. Wade, when it created a right to abortion, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” when the nation “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

Trump said in his proclamation:

Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.

"We want to be here as a resource of protection for innocent babies. As a resource for mothers and others to be able to experience life to the fullest."@jdgreear shares why he is marching for life on January 29, 2021. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/JodXkW9Gdt — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 24, 2021

Thank you to all who braved the cold to attend today’s Michigan March for Life in Lansing. Another small but steady step towards the creation of a culture of life and civilization of love. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/P7BidpFFiI — Bishop Earl Boyea (@BishopBoyea) January 27, 2021

Speakers who will be addressing pro-life Americans and others throughout the world include:

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL)

Jim Daly, author, broadcaster, president of Focus on the Family

Elizabeth Eller, student body president at Christendom College

Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D), father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church, in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention

Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who serves as a senior advisor and ministry spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Whip Angie Hatton (D)

Joseph F. Naumann, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, and chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Pro-Life Committee

Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner, current member of the New York Mets organization, author of three New York Times best selling books.

Benjamin and Kirsten Watson, authors, speakers, parents of seven. Benjamin Watson played 16 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Some pro-life leaders will make the march to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, following the speakers’ virtual presentations.

January 22, 1973. 48 years. 62 million plus lives and billions of stories never told. May we never forget. May we never give up. #life #whywemarch @March_for_Life #LoveEveryHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/Y5hJgYhZbM — Jim Daly (@DalyFocus) January 22, 2021

Sign-up for access to the virtual March for Life is available here.