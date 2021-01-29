Texas AG Ken Paxton Issues Civil Investigative Demands to Robinhood

This Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Robinhood Financial agreed to pay $65 million to settle government charges that it failed to disclose the full details of its dealings with high-speed traders and didn't get the best prices …
AP Photo/Patrick Sison
Joshua Caplan

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday issued 13 Civil Investigative Demands to several trading platforms, including the embattled app Robinhood, in the wake of restrictions placed on GameStop stock thanks to traders on Reddit sending the shares soaring this week.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.