Texas AG Ken Paxton Issues Civil Investigative Demands to Robinhood

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday issued 13 Civil Investigative Demands to several trading platforms, including the embattled app Robinhood, in the wake of restrictions placed on GameStop stock thanks to traders on Reddit sending the shares soaring this week.

Texas AG Ken Paxton joins New York AG Letitia James in probing Robinhood and other brokerage platforms. pic.twitter.com/o9bsTMxvXm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 29, 2021

