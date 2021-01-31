Eighteen people were shot, one fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the one fatality occurred Friday at 5:25 p.m., when a man “in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street” was shot to death.

The gunman was in another vehicle that pulled up beside the vehicle in which the victim was sitting.

Breitbart News noted that 13 people were shot, two fatally, Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And 30 were shot, six fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Other acts of violence, such as carjackings, are also raging in Chicago.

In fact, getting out of one’s car in Chicago to pump gas has become so dangerous that city alderman Stephanie Coleman has launched “Operation Safe Pump” in an attempt to provide an hour a day in which security patrols certain gas stations.

The move was just the latest attempt to stem the violence and unrest which has now come to characterize the city.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.