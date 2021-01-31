Conservative Leader Claims Daily Beast Editor-at-Large Molly Jong-Fast Knew of John Weaver’s Sexually Explicit Messages

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast allegedly knew about the sexually explicit messages that John Weaver — a co-founder of the anti-Trump super PAC Lincoln Project — had been sending to nearly a dozen young men, in which he offered them career advice and jobs in exchange for sexual favors.

“According to several mutual friends, [Molly Jong-Fast] heard I had this story back in the early summer. And that it was circulating several outlets,” tweeted political consultant Ryan Girdusky — the conservative activist who first broke the story — of the scandal involving Weaver.

According to several mutual friends, @MollyJongFast heard I had this story back in the early summer. And that it was circulating several outlets. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

“Molly Jong-Fast kept her mouth shut after she learned that one of her Lincoln Project sexual predator pals was targeting young boys,” commented GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz on the matter.

“No one wants to hear from her (besides law enforcement),” he added.

Molly Jong-Fast kept her mouth shut after she learned that one of her Lincoln Project sexual predator pals was targeting young boys. No one wants to hear from her (besides law enforcement). https://t.co/AyqpRhn4br — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 31, 2021

“Per [Ryan Girdusky], who originally broke the story about John Weaver grooming young boys, [Molly Jong-Fast], who co-hosts a Podcast with Lincoln Project co-founder [Rick Wilson] for [The Daily Beast], got wind of his story and tipped off the Lincoln Project to protect their pedo buddy,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday:

Per @RyanGirdusky, who originally broke the story about John Weaver grooming young boys, @MollyJongFast, who co-hosts a Podcast with Lincoln Project co-founder @RickWilsonUSA for @thedailybeast, got wind of his story and tipped off the Lincoln Project to protect their pedo buddy. https://t.co/jl3SHABXlO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2021

Weaver had reportedly told one young man that he would “spoil you when we see each other” and “help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me … sensually.”

On Sunday, Lincoln Project released a statement on the subject, stating that Weaver “led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level,” and calling him “a predator, a liar, and an abuser.”

According to Girdusky, however, the anti-Trump group’s statement is “an absolute lie,” as he says they did know about the allegations.

As for Jong-Fast, the Daily Beast editor-at-large has not released a statement clarifying whether she had previous knowledge or what her opinion is on the matter.

“Well she responded to this tweet,” wrote Girdusky in a follow-up tweet, which included a purported screenshot showing that Jong-Fast had blocked his Twitter account.

Well she responded to this tweet https://t.co/lB9ZGMVlll pic.twitter.com/b7ReEaqvx1 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

Jong-Fast did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

