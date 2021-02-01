Joe Biden Cancels Speech to State Department After Two Inches of Snow

President Joe Biden canceled his planned speech to the State Department on Monday after the Washington, DC, area received two inches of snow.

Biden was scheduled to address State Department staff with his Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

A White House official informed reporters Monday morning the speech was “rescheduled due to inclement weather.”

The State Department is less than a mile from the White House, but the officials indicated Biden’s speech was postponed until the commute for government employees was safer.

“He looks forward to visiting later this week when the agency’s staff and diplomats can more safely commute to attend,” the official said about Biden’s plans.

The Washington, DC, region experienced between two and four inches of snow with additional cover or a wintery mix forecast to fall in the afternoon.

The Senate also canceled a vote to confirm Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, postponing it for Tuesday.

Biden faced his first international crisis over the weekend after the Myanmar military seized control of the government and declared a one-year state of emergency.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” the White House said in a statement Sunday night.