Veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove on Monday said he has known about Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver’s “pattern of behavior” since 1988 following a bombshell report in which Weaver was accused of sending unwanted sexually explicit messages to nearly two dozen young men.

#NEW: @MarthaMacCallum asks @KarlRove about the Jeff Weaver/Lincoln Project saga as a 2004 Atlantic story from Joshua Green reported "Rove spread a rumor that Weaver made a pass at a young man." Rove: "I've actually known about this pattern of behavior since 1988." pic.twitter.com/HQZxP5arm9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2021

