White House: Joe Biden Supports Twitter Effort to ‘Reduce Hate Speech’ After Banning Donald Trump

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden supported Twitter’s effort to “reduce hate speech” after they banned President Donald Trump on their platform.

Psaki said that decisions on censorship and banning individuals from Twitter was “a decision made by Twitter.”

“We’ve certainly spoken to, and he’s spoken to for the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech, but we don’t have more for you on it than that,” she said.

Psaki said that Biden and the White House did not miss the former president’s frequent criticisms on social media.

“This may be hard to believe. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here — former President Trump — to be very clear,” Psaki said.

Psaki responded to a question from a reporter who asked her if Trump’s absence on social media made their job easier.

“I can’t say we miss him on Twitter,” she said.

Twitter launched a massive purge of conservatives on Twitter after Biden’s inauguration.

“We are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a conference with employees, in a video that was leaked and released by Project Veritas.

Politico estimated last week that Twitter’s ban of President Trump on Twitter was a “priceless gift” to Biden.

“Not having to deal with a deranged new tweet every hour? They feel blessed,” Politico quoted “an outside adviser” as saying.