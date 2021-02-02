January 2021 Shatters Record for Firearm Background Checks

January 2021 shattered the previous all-time high for the number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks performed in any month.

FBI figures show there were 4,317,804 NICS checks conducted in January 2021, eclipsing the previous record of 2,702,702, set in January 2020.

In addition to setting a single month record, the surge in background checks makes January 2021 record setting for the number of NICS checks witnessed during any month, period. The previous one-month record was the 3,740,688 NICS checks witnessed in March 2020.

January 2021 comes on the heels of a record-setting 2020, wherein each month proved to be a record month for background checks.

In other words, January 2020 witnessed more NICS background checks than any January in history, February 2020 more NICS checks than any February in history, March more than any March, and so on, all the way through December. But all those records were surpassed by the number NICS performed in January 2021.

Breitbart News spoke with National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Mark Oliva prior to the NICS numbers being reported, and he was confident the January 2021 numbers would be breathtaking.

His reasoning was simple: The American people know President Joe Biden is focused on restricting the exercise of the Second Amendment at every opportunity.

