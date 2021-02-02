Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday defended House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the congresswoman continues to face blowback for voting to impeach President Donald Trump over last month’s U.S. Capitol riot.

“I believe @RepLizCheney is one of the strongest and most reliable conservative voices in the Republican Party. She is a fiscal and social conservative, and no one works harder to ensure that our military is well prepared,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“Liz knows that a strong America is a safe America. She believes we must confront radical Islam and take the fight to them to ensure there are no more 9/11’s,” the senator added. “In the eyes of many – Liz Cheney’s experience, leadership, and strength are invaluable to the Republican Party.”

Graham’s comments come as more than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Cheney from her leadership role. One senior House Republican told Breitbart News that GOP lawmakers believe Cheney should step aside voluntarily. Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are possibly in the mix to replace the Wyoming Republican.

Meanwhile, Republican Parties in ten Wyoming counties have now censured Cheney and that number could continue to grow, reports the