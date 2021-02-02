Liz Cheney Censured by Republican Parties in 10 Wyoming Counties

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) has now been censured by Republican Parties in ten Wyoming counties and that number could continue to climb, according to the

Of the ten censure resolutions, the Sweetwater County Republican Party said Cheney had “betrayed the trust and failed to honor the will of the very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters who elected her.” The resolution continued:

Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process — a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused — Representative Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised Cheney, calling her “important leader” with the courage to act on “deep convictions.”

“Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them,” McConnell said in a statement to CNN. “She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.”