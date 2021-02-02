Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson exclaimed in an interview with Business Insider she is “completely over the moon” that abortion rights champion Kamala Harris is now vice president.

“She has really demonstrated her facility of understanding our issues but also the intersection of sexual and reproductive healthcare with issues of race, with issues of the economy, with issues of democracy and our American values,” Johnson said in the interview published Monday.

“I’m completely over the moon and so excited to support her leadership and support their vision for how we transform healthcare, as well as sexual reproductive healthcare,” she added.

National pro-life leaders declared former President Donald Trump to be the most pro-life president in history, and Joe Biden and Harris to be the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history.”

Harris especially has held close ties to Planned Parenthood throughout her political career.

It was Harris who, as California attorney general, directed her office to lead the raid on Center for Medical Progress (CMP) project lead David Daleiden after CMP released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue sales practices.

It was Harris’s office that collaborated with Planned Parenthood to produce legislation that would criminalize the CMP undercover journalists for publishing and distributing recordings of private communications with abortion providers in California.

It's a bad joke for @KamalaHarris to say she's running for "truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy" when she weaponized the powers of law enforcement to attack my 1st Amendment civil rights as a citizen journalist at the bidding of her @PPact donors and backers. https://t.co/ohzYKi2zxU — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) January 21, 2019

Planned Parenthood’s Johnson said she expects the Biden administration to be “pushing bold agenda items in the name of building back better,” using Biden’s campaign slogan.

For example, Johnson not only wants Congress to reverse Trump’s Title X rule that blocks family planning funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers who refer girls and women for abortions. She said she also will be asking Congress to increase funding for Title X and ensure “it’s inclusive of everyone, of all races and genders.”

Big money abortion giants rejoice over Kamala Harris pick. https://t.co/lPuGBzgtrB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 13, 2020

According to Business Insider, Planned Parenthood assisted the Biden administration with its planned White House Gender Policy Council as well as its executive orders on racial equity.

Now, the abortion vendor is “advising on executive orders, policies, and on vocally supporting nominees and appointments.”

Johnson said she believes the Biden-Harris administration will follow through with its election pledges to defend abortion, but acknowledged that, with Trump having appointed over 200 federal judges, many of whom support the pro-life view, she may not be realizing her dreams any time soon.

“It’s going to take years to repair that damage — generations really — and achieve real transformational change,” she said.