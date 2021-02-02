Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Hannah Bleau

The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary on Tuesday.

The Senate confirmed the president’s nominee, who also ran against Biden in the Democrat primary race, 86-13, making him the first Senate-confirmed, openly LGBT cabinet secretary, as many social media users observed.

“This confirmation breaks through a barrier that has existed for too long; where LGBTQ identity served as an impediment to nomination or confirmation at the highest level of government,” Alphonso David, President of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement as others celebrated his confirmation on social media.

Notably, many failed to mention that former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell technically served as the first openly gay cabinet member in U.S. history under former President Donald Trump, though in an acting capacity:

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is among the 13 senators who voted against his nomination, citing Buttigieg’s willingness to “raise the gas tax on the American people to pay for government’s wasteful spending.” Buttigieg told Scott during his confirmation hearing that “all options need to be on the table” in terms of a potential gas tax hike:

Scott on Tuesday added that he cannot support policies that hurt American families and small businesses, including raising taxes and increasing government mandates while lowering income and opportunities:

During his Senate confirmation hearings, the former presidential candidate promised to use his role to fight various injustices if confirmed by the Senate.

“I also recognize that at their worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities in transportation can reinforce racial and economic inequality by dividing or isolating neighborhoods and undermining government’s basic role of empowering Americans to thrive,” Buttigieg told lawmakers last month.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.