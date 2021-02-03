Jen Psaki Walks Back Space Force Snub

White House press secretary Jen Psaki walked back her snub of Space Force on Tuesday but did not apologize.

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” Psaki wrote on Twitter in response to the uproar over her comments earlier in the day.

When asked about whether President Joe Biden would continue former President Donald Trump’s focus on the newly created military branch, Psaki replied mockingly, “Wow, Space Force. It’s the plane of today.”

Psaki admitted she did not even know who was the point of contact for Space Force at the White House but said she would “see if we have any update on that.”

Her comments drew criticism from a wide variety of people who noted that the Space Force was a serious program, despite widespread mockery from the left.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) demanded that Psaki apologize immediately.

“Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment,” he said.

He criticized Psaki for emboldening America’s enemies by dismissing the Space Force.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” he said.

Former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared a video from the Department of Defense defending Space Force, which was created at the request of President Donald Trump.