Liz Cheney Defends Supporting Trump Impeachment: ‘I Won’t Apologize for the Vote’

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday defended her decision to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, telling colleagues in a closed-door meeting, “I won’t apologize for the vote.”

CNN reports:

Cheney delivered an eight-minute speech near the beginning of the Wednesday meeting, two people in the room said, offering what was described as a calm yet firm defense of the Constitution. She did not apologize during her remarks.

Cheney also told members that she wanted a vote to be called on her leadership status, which was interpreted by some in the room as an act of confidence in her standing with a broader cross-section of Republicans, the majority of which did not air their grievances toward her.

Yet Cheney fielded several contentious questions and comments from Trump loyalists, a person in the room said, including Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who bluntly said she “aided and comforted the enemy.” Rep. Darryl Issa of California asked Cheney if they kept her in leadership, whether she would do it again. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana engaged in a fiery exchange with her, a person in the room said, speaking loudly and angrily at Cheney.