Nolte: Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Protect Other Women by Naming Attacker

Rep. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed this week she is the victim of a sexual assault.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault, ” Ocasio-Cortez said during a Instagram Live appearance. “And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”

Well, the “trauma” almost certainly “compounds on each other” when a sitting congresswoman allows the man who sexually assaulted her to run loose because she refuses to name the man who sexually assaulted her.

Why would Ocasio-Cortez, who claims to be a feminist and protector of women, allow the man who sexually assaulted her to run free and to sexually assault other woman? She knows who this monster is, but rather than protect other women from him by going to the authorities or, at the very least, naming him, she’s remaining silent at the expense of his future victims, and when it comes to sexual assault, there are almost always more than one victim.

Men who commit sexual assault are notorious repeat offenders. Even after they’re caught, within five years, at least a quarter of them will do it again.

So what we have here is a congresswoman whose unnecessary silence almost ensures other women will be victims of this man’s future sexual assaults.

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t said when this sexual assault took place, but it seems fair to wonder how many women have been assaulted by this same man since her alleged assault took place.

I’m sorry but in this #MeToo era, there is simply no excuse for Ocasio-Cortez to remain silent, to allow this monster to run free and prey on other women, especially now she’s come forward to tell her story.

It is perfectly understandable for a sexual assault victim to remain silent at first. We all understand that. The shame. The horror of reliving it. That part of you that doesn’t want to admit it happened.

This is a trauma no one other than a victim can understand. But once you are past that point, as Ocasio-Cortez obviously is, it’s time to start thinking about your responsibility to other women.

Whoever sexually assaulted Ocasio-Cortez almost certainly has and almost certainly will do it again.

What is this monster’s name, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez?

For the sake of other women, you must drag this monster into the light.

Unless, of course, it was Joe Biden who committed the sexual assault. Then no one will care.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.