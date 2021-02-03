Report: Kevin McCarthy Will Back Liz Cheney Remaining in GOP Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will support House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) to remain in her leadership post after the congresswoman voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, according to Punchbowl News.

The report comes as House Republicans are set to meet Wednesday regarding Cheney’s future as House Republican Conference chair.

🚨TWO NEW NUGGETS — House Minority Leader @kevinomccarthy is going to back @Liz_Cheney remaining in leadership during a closed conference meeting. — the leadership is taking no action on @mtgreenee in this closed meeting. Me and @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 3, 2021

More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to oust Cheney from her leadership role. One senior House Republican told Breitbart News that GOP lawmakers believe Cheney should step aside voluntarily to avoid additional embarrassment. Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have been floated as possible replacements for the Wyoming Republican.

Meanwhile, Republican Parties in ten Wyoming counties have now censured Cheney over her impeachment vote.