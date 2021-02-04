House Democrats have requested that former President Donald Trump testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, according to a letter sent to Trump from House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

“As you are aware, the United States House of Representatives has approved an article of impeachment against you for incitement of insurrection,” Raskin said in the letter’s intro.

Raskin continued, saying Trump has placed “critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

“Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment,” Raskin said in the letter. “You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote, telling Trump they would like to have Trump’s “testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021.”

In his letter to Trump, Raskin also noted “Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office,” adding that there is “no doubt” Trump can testify after the Supreme Court found the president is “not immune from legal process while serving…”

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.

Raskin requested a response by February 5 from Trump on whether he will testify. Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is set to begin on February 9.