Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said during a speech on the House floor Thursday that Congress wants to “crucify” her for actions that she has since apologized for, yet tolerates members who have “condoned riots,” which has led to violence against police officers and destruction of property.

Greene spoke before the House planned to vote on a resolution that would strip the Georgia conservative of her committee assignments.

Greene has come under fire for her past controversial and conspiratorial remarks that emerged in videos and social media posts amid her congressional bid. This included screenshots in which she believed that the Parkland school shooting was a “false flag” operation.

Greene condemned her past support for the conspiracy theories and said that they do not represent her values or district.

However, she did note that Democrats have supported “conspiracy theories,” such as the idea that Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

The Georgia conservative said she first became enthralled in politics after Trump’s election in 2016, thanks to his plain manner of speaking and his America First agenda. This includes his pro-life platform and noninterventionist policies.

She said, “Maybe we could stop sending our sons and daughters to fight in foreign wars and be used as the world’s police.”

The House floor speech also arises as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned Greene’s past comments in a statement Wednesday night.

“Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward,” McCarthy said.

Greene then charged that while she has apologized for her past actions, many lawmakers have supported riots that have harmed Americans.

For instance, then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) praised the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which raised money to provide bonds for violent criminals in Minneapolis.

“If this Congress is to tolerate members that condoned riots, that have hurt American people, attacked police officers, occupied federal property, burned businesses and cities, but yet wants to condemn me and crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we’re in a real big problem, a very big problem,” she said.