Democrat Rep. Pushes Gun Registry, Psych Evaluations for Gun Owners

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is pushing a gun registry, licensing and psychological evaluations for gun owners.

Her bill, H.R. 127, was put forward last month and was alluded to Thursday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during an afternoon briefing.

The text of H.R. 127 calls for the registration of all privately-owned firearms and the creation of a database where registration information can be stored. The bill also calls for the registration of ammunition, stating:

The Attorney General, through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shall establish a system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States, and for the registration with the Bureau of each firearm present in the United States.

The process for obtaining the license to own a firearm includes a criminal background check, a psychological evaluation, and the passage of a training course.

A second, completely separate license would be required to own an AR-15, AK-47, or other firearm designated as “military-style weapons” by the Democrats.

HR. 127 would also require that gun license applicants pay $800 to the Attorney General to cover liability insurance for owning a firearm.

In the event that an issued license is revoked, the license holder would be required by law to surrender all firearms and ammunition to the Attorney General.

