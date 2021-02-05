Intruder Breached Joint Base Andrews, Entered Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force launched has investigation after an intruder allegedly breached Joint Base Andrews and gained access to an aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing.

“An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews. The incident is under investigation,” a Joint Base Andrews spokesperson said in a Thursday evening statement to ABC News. “The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is lead on this investigation. Any requests for information related to the incident can be referred to OSI.”

Joint Base Andrews security officers later detained and interviewed the suspect, whose identity was not released.

“He was booked by OSI and given a federal summons for trespassing. He was turned over to local law enforcement, given that he had two outstanding warrants,” said officials.

The base, located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, houses Air Force One, the designated aircraft which carries the president.

“The security of our installation is paramount,” said Col. Roy Oberhaus. “This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn’t happen again.”

The White House has not issued a statement regarding the matter.