White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended President Joe Biden’s trip to Delaware this weekend, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Americans not to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s from Delaware and has a home there and is going to spend the weekend with his wife and family there,” she said.

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller questioned Psaki why Biden was traveling just hours after the CDC repeated their recommendation not to travel during the pandemic.

“In order to keep these trends moving in the right trajectory, we must continue to wear masks, continue to social distance, avoid travel and crowds, and get vaccinated when it is your turn,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier Friday morning during a press briefing.

But Psaki indicated Biden had special privileges that allowed him to travel safely.

“As you know, any president of the United States, Democrat or Republican, obviously takes Air Force One, a private plane when they travel,” she said.

The president spent most of the presidential campaign in Delaware, including the weeks after he won election to the presidency.

Biden is scheduled to leave the White House on Friday afternoon for a weekend trip to his home in Delaware.

“Delaware is his home and he is looking forward to spending time with his family,” Psaki said.