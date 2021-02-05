Josh Hawley: ‘Total Lie’ That I Sought to Overturn Presidential Election

Appearing this Saturday on TBN’s Huckabee, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he objected to the Electoral College certification of the 2020 presidential election because he wanted Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud, adding that it’s a “total lie” to accuse him of attempting to overturn the contest for the White House.

(Watch from 1:07)

"I'm not willing to bow to the liberal, woke mob." This weekend Senator Josh Hawley FIRES BACK at the radical left's agenda. Tune in at 8/7c this Saturday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L9xVuZYUyo — Huckabee (@HuckabeeOnTBN) February 5, 2021

A transcript is as follows: