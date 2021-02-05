Millions of Americans remain jobless, but all want full-time jobs, even as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to flood to United States labor market with foreign competition via more legal immigration and an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reveals that 17.1 million Americans are jobless — 10.1 million underemployed and another seven million who are out of the labor force entirely — but all want full-time jobs with competitive wages and good benefits.

Of those 10.1 million unemployed Americans, 1.5 million are teenagers, 930,00 are black Americans, 870,000 are Hispanics, 666,600 are Asian Americans, and 576,000 are white Americans. About 3.5 million of those unemployed are permanent job losers.

Another group of Americans, six million, remain underemployed mostly due to the Chinese coronavirus crisis that has spurred states to issue selective economic lockdowns that have shuttered small and medium-sized businesses while multinational corporations have thrived.

“These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part-time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs,” the monthly BLS report notes.

President Biden on new jobs numbers: “At that rate it’s gonna take 10 years before we get to full employment. That's not hyperbole. That's a fact." pic.twitter.com/nlFGZ1JOEs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

The hardships of the crisis, though not evenly spread, have been devastating for millions. In January, for instance, nearly 15 million Americans said they were unable to work because their employer closed or lost business as a result of the crisis.

Even as there remains a mass unemployment problem, the Biden administration — with support from the big business lobby — is seeking to pack the U.S. labor market with millions of foreign workers whom Americans will be forced to compete against.

Devastating jobs report today— especially weak job growth in the private sector. Yet there’s a strong push to increase & expand immigration. https://t.co/VAHK7X6aXw — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) February 5, 2021

Biden has proposed an amnesty bill that would legalize most of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. The majority of those newly legalized illegal aliens would be allowed to immediately begin competing for jobs against Americans. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have proposed a similar amnesty that would legalize millions of illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Biden amnesty plan would also increase legal immigration levels beyond the 1.2 million green cards that are awarded and the 1.4 million visas given out to foreign nationals annually.

Likewise, Biden has eliminated the Remain in Mexico policy, restarted Catch and Release, and sought to halt deportations of illegal aliens. The policies, combined, ensure that federal immigration officials are forced to release border crossers into the U.S. and that already-present illegal aliens are prevented from being arrested, detained, and deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.