Report: Over 2 Million Guns Purchased in January 2021 Alone

A report by the Washington Post indicates over two million guns were sold during January 2021.

The Post reports the sales figures represent “the third highest one-month total on record.”

March 2020 saw gun sales surge above two million amid coronavirus shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. Then the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd spawned social unrest that fed into even higher gun sales of “2.8 million in June and 2.5 million in July.”

After January 2021’s surge in gun sales, the Post noted “It’s common for gun sales to jump when a Democrat takes over the White House.”

This squares perfectly with an observation by National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Mark Oliva, who told Breitbart News gun sales would continue strong in 2021 because of President Biden’s gun control pledges.

