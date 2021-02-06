House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has reportedly docked $5,000 each from two Republican congressmen’s pay for allegedly defying her metal detector rule.

“Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) are the first to be hit with the dramatic fine, which is taken directly from their $174,000 salaries,” the New York Post reported Friday.

Another offense will cost $10,000 under the policy imposed in January by Pelosi and ratified by the House this week.

In a statement Friday, Gohmert addressed the accusation that he broke the House Rule regarding metal detectors, saying, “This should come as no surprise, but Democrats are making up the rules as they go.”

He said he has complied with Pelosi’s “unconstitutional” policy for weeks:

Yesterday, after complying with the metal detector screening, I was allowed to enter the House session where debate was occurring. Knowing that I would soon be giving a speech, I stepped off the House floor to use the restroom right beside the Speaker’s lobby as I have done many times since the metal detectors have been installed. At no time until yesterday did anyone mention the need to be wanded after entering the restroom directly in front of the guards. The three main entrances have metal detectors, but the House floor entrance from the Speakers’ Lobby does not. Originally I had gone around the metal detectors a few times until it was mandated. I have been complying for weeks since.

“Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution contains specific language prohibiting Members of Congress from being detained on the way to or from a session of the House,” the congressman said, adding that he will appeal the fine.

Metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber once Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she planned to bring a Glock onto the floor, the Post article continued.

This week, Boebert received her D.C. concealed carry permit, according to Breitbart News.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, the Committee on House Administration accused Pelosi of breaking her own rules “by entering the House Chamber without going through security” and demanded she face the same fines:

Speaker Pelosi broke her own rules this week by entering the House Chamber without going through security. We are demanding she face the same fines as every other member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/5yj8ZIMUUD — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmnGOP) February 5, 2021

Gohmert later shared the post, writing, “Why isn’t the Speaker of the House being fined for skirting the metal detector?”