Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin expressed his eagerness to challenge former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for the state’s future.

“I cannot wait to run against Terry McAuliffe,” Youngkin said. “He wants big government, big regulation, he’s inevitably going to drive big taxes, and all of that is going to impose on Virginia in a way that we just can’t even believe.”

McAuliffe wants to return to the governor’s mansion again after his successor Gov. Ralph Northam leaves office, in an attempt to keep Virginia a Democrat-run state.

But Youngkin warned in an interview that Virginia Democrats are ruining the state after seizing power in all three branches of power.

“I’ve watched Virginia being really driven into the ditch, our economy is a mess,” he said in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle on SiriusXM 125 Patriot Channel.

Youngkin compared Virginia’s struggles to keep pace with the economic growth of other states in the region such as North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, and even Maryland.

“We’re watching our Constitutional rights get trampled on,” he said, referring to recent state legislative efforts towards gun control and removing laws that restrict abortions.

After President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Virginia Democrats won control of the state House, Senate, and Governor’s office in the following year, helping them shift forward on their activist agenda.

But Youngkin said Republicans could win the state back, after watching the first weeks of the Biden administration.

“Anybody that was hoping that the first weeks of the Biden administration were going to demonstrate bringing our country together is really disappointed right now,” he said.

Virginia Democrats, he argued, were making the same mistake.

“Instead of driving the business of the people, they spend more time passing regulations that actually gives away the Constitutional rights and the God-given rights of Virginians,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin, a political outsider and a businessman, announced his decision to run for governor of Virginia in January.

“They’re not working for Virginians, they’re not trying to make the state work better. They’re actually not trying to deliver a better Virginia and a better economy,” he said. “They continue make it hard to work here, hard to live here, and that’s not right and I couldn’t stand it anymore.”