Mo Brooks Hints at U.S. Senate Run to Fill Vacancy Left Behind by Shelby

On Monday, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) made it official and announced he would not seek a seventh term for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Among the possible names mentioned to be a contender for the upcoming vacancy is Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

While Brooks has been roundly criticized for being an outspoken critic of the handling of the 2020 presidential election, that is not thought to be something that would work against him in a possible Republican U.S. Senate primary match-up in Alabama.

Brooks told Breitbart News he would be running in an election in 2022 but did not specify whether it was for the U.S. House or U.S. Senate.

“I am running for election in 2022, either for my House seat or for the Alabama Senate seat,” Brooks said in a statement provided to Breitbart News. “Quite frankly, the last three months of scurrilous and palpable false attacks on me by Socialist Democrats and their Fake News Media allies have been a wonderful blessing because they have sent my state-wide name ID and Republican primary support through the roof.”

Other names mentioned as possibilities include Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Business Council of Alabama head Katie Boyd Britt.

