Nebraska County GOP Party Votes to Censure Ben Sasse

Nebraska’s Lincoln County Republican Party on Sunday voted to censure Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), one of the U.S. Senate’s most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump, the

Lincoln County Republican Party’s 32 members voted unanimously for the measure, said chairwoman Carol Friesen. In the resolution, Sasse is accused of “dismissing the legitimate concerns” regarding allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The resolution also takes aim at Sasse for his conduct toward Trump, saying he failed to “respect the high office of the President of the United States.”

Additionally, Sasse is criticized for “statements inciting radical proposals and retributions against law-abiding elected senators,” such as referring to Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) — both upper chamber Republicans who challenged Congress’s certification of the electoral college in favor of President Joe Biden.

Nebraska’s Republican State Central Committee will meet Saturday to consider a similar resolution against Sasse.

“Similar resolutions have been passed by Republicans in other counties, including Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff and Sarpy,” notes the

On Thursday, Sasse released a video addressing his possible censure and stance toward Trump.

“Personality cults aren’t conservative. Conspiracy theories aren’t conservative. Lying that an election has been stolen isn’t conservative. Acting like politics is a religion isn’t conservative,” stated Sasse.

Trump previously ridiculed Sasse as “Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska” and “the least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great.”