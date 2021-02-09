Police Detective Robbed While on Duty in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

A police detective was robbed around 7 p.m. Monday night while on duty in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CWChicago reports the detective was investigating a homicide “in the 7700 block of South Yates” when he was attacked by two armed men.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes one of the attackers was armed with a gun and the other with a knife. They began “rummaging” through the detective’s pockets after allegedly assaulting him, but fled when the detective’s partner arrived on scene.

One of the suspects was found and apprehended “in the 2300 block of East 75th Street.”

The detective received neck and back injuries but was transported to the hospital in good condition.

NBC 5 reported that the detective is a 26-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago Tribune explained that 243 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through February 2, 2021, and Breitbart News observed at least 23 people were shot over the most recent weekend alone.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.