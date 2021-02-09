President Joe Biden Opposes California Recall of Gavin Newsom

President Joe Biden opposes the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), according to a tweet by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021

Biden’s indirect statement of support came as Newsom’s opponents reported Monday that they had collected more than 1.4 million of the 1.5 million signatures required by March 17 to put a recall on the ballot, as Newsom’s approval drops.

The speed of the signature process means that supporters of the recall will have more than a month to add extra signatures in the event that some are disqualified.

In a potential recall election, there would be two questions — the first asking whether Newsom should be recalled, and the second providing a list of candidates.

At least two candidates have declared thus far: Democrat billionaire mega-donor Chamath Palihapitiya and Republican former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. There is speculation that former Trump administration official Ric Grenell may run as well.

Newsom waited until the Democratic Party presidential primary was essentially over in May 2020 before endorsing Biden for president. The governor had been encouraging, however, about Biden’s rival-turned-running mate, then-Sen. Kamala Harris.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.