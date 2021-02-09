Rep. Jim Jordan: Democrats ‘Scared’ of Donald Trump

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) wrote Tuesday Democrats have an “obsession” with impeaching Donald Trump because “they’re scared of him.”

In an op-ed at Fox News, the co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus observed Democrats are hoping a sham impeachment trial – for now private citizen Trump – will shore up so much disdain for him that he is sure never to run for office again.

The Senate must acquit President Trump. Our latest op-ed. https://t.co/tUeYY2x7ju — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 9, 2021

“It’s been almost a month since he left office, but Democrats still can’t let go of President Donald Trump,” Jordan wrote. “That’s why, as our country faces many urgent challenges, the Senate will set aside its real work this week and instead focus on yet another political impeachment charade.”

The violence that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, as wrong as it was, is not the real concern for Democrats, Jordan explained, since, unlike Republicans, who have consistently condemned acts of political violence, “Democrats have not, and now they are casting political blame for what happened at the Capitol.”

Jordan stated plainly, “President Trump did not incite the violence of Jan. 6”:

News reports suggest the FBI knew in advance that violence would occur. The U.S. Capitol Police also reportedly understood that there was a “strong potential for violence” that day. Pipe bombs had been placed before President Trump’s speech. So how can Democrats accuse President Trump of inciting violence when the violent acts had been planned in advance?

Instead, as anyone who has actually listened to Trump’s speech on January 6 knows, the former president invited those who came to hear him to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Jordan pointed out Democrats, aided by their allies in the media, have ignored all of these facts, as they also ignore the Constitution.

In the House, there was no due process for Trump, “there was no process whatsoever,” Jordan emphasized, and, now, the Senate is poised to conduct an unconstitutional “impeachment trial” of a man no longer president.

The congressman noted the extremes to which Democrats’ fear of Trump has led them in their charade.

“Last week, Democrats threatened President Trump that if he declined to testify during the Democrats’ impeachment charade, they would use it as proof of his guilt,” he wrote. “That may be how trials work in socialist countries. But that’s not how it works in America.”

“Democrats are going to these lengths because they are obsessed with canceling President Trump,” Jordan explained. “They’re scared of him. They know he works [for] the American people, and not the Washington Swamp. Unlike most politicians, President Trump did what he said he’d do. Hopefully, one day, he’ll get to do it again.”