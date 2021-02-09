Watch Live: Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

The Senate will begin its second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon.

The Senate will begin at 1:00 P.M. Eastern, from which Republicans and Democrats will have four hours each to make their case as to whether Trump can be impeached now that he is out of office. The Senate can decide this matter with a majority vote.

On Wednesday, Trump’s legal team and the House impeachment managers will have up to 16 hours each for presentations as to why or why not Trump should be impeached for allegedly inciting an insurrection.

After the presentations, senators can decide if they need additional witnesses or documents for the trial, which can they can obtain via subpoena.

Trump’s defense argued that that the Senate cannot try a president who left office. They also rejected the House’s argument that Trump should be barred from holding any future public office by the 14th Amendment.

After Trump said he would not testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial, Democrats threatened the former president.

The House Democrat impeachment managers wrote this week:

T]he House has invited President Trump to voluntarily testify under oath, yet President Trump immediately rejected that opportunity to tell his story. The House will establish at trial that this decision to avoid testifying supports a strong adverse inference regarding President Trump’s actions (and inaction) on January 6.

