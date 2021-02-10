Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted the establishment media on Wednesday after they continued to question him on maskless Super Bowl celebrations, noting that his critics are selective, only seeming to care about proper masking if the violators are people they “don’t like.”

“You guys really love that. You don’t care as much if it’s a ‘peaceful protest.'” Then it’s fine,” DeSantis told reporters on Wednesday. “You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like.”

“I’m a Bucs fan. I’m damn proud of what they did on Sunday night,” he added:

DeSantis’s claim of selective outrage from members of the establishment media holds true, as Democrat officials largely praised — and in some cases participated in — the mass protests that dominated U.S. cities last year following the death of George Floyd.

Similarly, Democrats flocked to the streets in November after the mainstream media declared President Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was among prominent pro-maskers who tossed his own purported beliefs to the wayside, lowering his mask as he celebrated Biden’s victory with a large crowd of Biden supporters in New York City, once the U.S. epicenter of the Chinese coronavirus:

Sen. Chuck Schumer is celebrating at Grand Army Plaza with hundreds of people. “Our long fight is over,” he tells the growing crowd pic.twitter.com/tmS6x3vw0g — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 7, 2020

WATCH: Sen. Schumer sings 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' with Biden supporters in Times Square https://t.co/RIt75D691B #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GaaU6Co6bU — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

Chuck also said, “Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida, we don’t want him here anymore in New York!” pic.twitter.com/Vc3JtsBz62 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) engaged in a similar manner as well:

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

While the Democrats faced little to no backlash from the establishment media for their own maskless celebrations last year, DeSantis came under fire over his own maskless Super Bowl moment on Sunday.

“Someone said, ‘hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask’ … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” DeSantis said, according to Politico’s Marc Caputo. “Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win”:

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, "Someone said, 'hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask' … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win." https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021

Unlike blue state governors, DeSantis has not issued a statewide mask mandate in the Sunshine State. As Breitbart News reported this week, “based on the figures, it would seem Florida is faring just as well as blue states — if not better — while simultaneously allowing its residents to enjoy as much personal freedom as possible.”