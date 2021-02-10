Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday that he did not sense that former President Donald Trump was angry with his defense team’s opening arguments during a phone conversation about the Senate’s impeachment trial.

The Hill reports:

Graham said Trump didn’t appear to be frustrated with the opening arguments, even though CNN reported Tuesday that he was close to screaming at the television while watching his lawyer Bruce Castor deliver a meandering opening statement. “Well, not, no, not particularly,” Graham said when asked if he sensed frustration on the part of the former commander in chief. “We mostly talked about the vote, and I said we had 44 people saying it’s not constitutional.”

Graham also said that he reassured Trump that the Senate will acquit on a charge of inciting last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“I think his team will do better, can do better,” he added. “I reinforced to the president, the case is over. It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now.”

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Trump was “furious” while watching his lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. deliver his opening argument after House Democrat Impeachment Managers delivered emotional opening remarks. Politico also reported that the former president “grew increasingly frustrated” as opening arguments continued, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Not only was Trump said to be unimpressed with his lawyers, so were some Republican senators such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“I don’t think the lawyers did the most effective job,” Cruz said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) “did a superior job.”