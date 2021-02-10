Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Two

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

All times Eastern.

1:30 PM: Swalwell says Trump prepared his supporters for an “act of war” on January 6.

Rep. Eric Swalwell on former Pres. Trump's false election claims: "He had absolutely no support for his claims. But that wasn't the point. He wanted to make his base angrier and angrier. And to make them angry, he was willing to say anything." https://t.co/2hUgAMeV0H pic.twitter.com/YibCxCl26T — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2021

1:20 PM: Swalwell says Trump did anything he could so his supporters could “fight like hell” to overturn a legitimate election. He says it was never about vote-counting to him.

Rep. Eric Swalwell: "He doused the flames with kerosene. This wasn't just some random guy at the neighborhood bar, blowing off steam. This was our commander-in-chief." pic.twitter.com/ZIQi4AG86j — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2021

1:08 PM: Castro points out Trump kept saying “stop the count,” and he says that’s what it looks like when Trump wants to stop something.

1:05 PM: Castro says Trump was afraid he was going to lose the election and started saying the only way he could lose is if the election was rigged. He asks what politician has said that about their own election…

Rep. Joaquin Castro: "There's a saying that a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth has chance to put on its shoes…and that's especially true when that lie is told by the most powerful person on earth." https://t.co/K4aQT8zx7B #impeachmenttrial pic.twitter.com/edG0FOHWaG — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2021

12:57 PM: Rep. Castro (D-TX) now up, saying a lie can do “incredible damage and destruction.” He says this is incredibly true when told by the president of the United States. He says the attack “didn’t happen by accident” and the mob was “provoked over many months by Donald J. Trump.” He says the attack was “foreseeable” and “preventable.”

12:55 PM: Neguse says the rioters would have killed Pence had they gotten the chance.

House managers using the criminal complaints from the rioters charged by DOJ to show both that they were trying to kill Pence and Pelosi and that they were "following the president's orders," Neguse says pic.twitter.com/U0eVrKHwdx — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 10, 2021

12:45 PM: Neguse says the mob was waiting for “orders” from Trump to begin fighting. He says they had been “primed” for this over many months because of Trump. He plays video of Trump supporters saying they were in D.C. on that they because Trump wanted them to be there. He says rioters/defendants have confessed in court that they were just taking orders from Trump.

House impeachment manager Joe Neguse on threats against election officials: When Donald Trump "saw firsthand the violence that his conduct was creating—he didn't stop it. He didn't condemn the violence. He incited it further. And he got more specific." https://t.co/K4aQT8zx7B pic.twitter.com/VqJYtbILt1 — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2021

12:35 PM: Neguse says Trump feared he could lose the elections and started planting the seeds for what he could claim was a “rigged election” to save himself from being embarrassed if he lost as an incumbent. Neguse says Trump tried to intimidate Pence and, when that failed, amplified the “stop the steal” and “fight like hell” rhetoric.

Need full transparency from Pence about what he saw and heard from and around Trump between 2020 election and 2021 inauguration. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 10, 2021

12:31 PM: Neguse says Trump had the power to stop the mob, and he didn’t. Neguse asks when in the country’s history has a speech led thousands to storm the Capitol and kill police officers. He says it wasn’t just a speech and “it didn’t just happen.” Neguse says Trump’s words in that speech, just like the mob’s actions, were “carefully chosen” and had a very specific meaning to that crowd.

All eyes are on the Senate, but the House’s work to ensure accountability for the white supremacist insurrectionist attack on our Capitol is not done. We must pass H.Res. 25 to investigate and expel any members of Congress who aided and abetted in inciting the coup attempt. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 10, 2021

12:25 PM: Raskin says Trump did something much worse than shouting fire in a movie theater. He says Trump was a fire chief urging the crowd to set fires. He quotes late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: “You can’t ride with the cops and root for the robbers.”

Rep. Raskin on former Pres. Trump: "When his mob overran and occupied the Senate and attacked the House and assaulted law enforcement, he watched it on TV like a reality show. He reveled in it." https://t.co/K4aQT8zx7B #impeachmenttrial pic.twitter.com/VxDNRbBPlN — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2021

12:23 PM: Raskin warns House Mangers will show a graphic video and will give a warning beforehand so parents and teachers could shield children who may be watching.

12:18 PM: Raskin says Trump committed a “massive crime” against the Constitution and the American people and must be convicted by the United States Senate.

Rep. Raskin: "If anyone ever had a doubt as to his focus that day, it was not to defend us, it was not to console us, it was to praise and sympathize and commiserate with the rampaging mob." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021

12:13 PM: Raskin says the “inciter-in-chief” was sympathizing with the insurrectionists and was gleefully cheering the rioters while watching them like a “reality show” at the White House. He points out that Trump said he loved the rioters and called them “very special.” Raskin says January 6 is a day that will live in “disgrace in American history” unless you ask Donald Trump, who tweeted more grievances before going to bed.

Raskin shows Trump tweets pic.twitter.com/7msmmrE1cZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 10, 2021

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) opens the Democrats' case that former Pres. Trump incited an insurrection by calling it "a moment of truth for America." "America needs the truth," Rep. Raskin says, because the insurrection "could've destroyed the peaceful transfer of power." pic.twitter.com/olcUkYzVYc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 10, 2021

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.