***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Two

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) – lead manager for the impeachment speaks on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers …
Congress.gov via Getty Images
Tony Lee

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial  continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

1:30 PM: Swalwell says Trump prepared his supporters for an “act of war” on January 6.

1:20 PM: Swalwell says Trump did anything he could so his supporters could “fight like hell” to overturn a legitimate election. He says it was never about vote-counting to him.

1:08 PM: Castro points out Trump kept saying “stop the count,” and he says that’s what it looks like when Trump wants to stop something.

1:05 PM: Castro says Trump was afraid he was going to lose the election and started saying the only way he could lose is if the election was rigged. He asks what politician has said that about their own election…

12:57 PM: Rep. Castro (D-TX) now up, saying a lie can do “incredible damage and destruction.” He says this is incredibly true when told by the president of the United States. He says the attack “didn’t happen by accident” and the mob was “provoked over many months by Donald J. Trump.” He says the attack was “foreseeable” and “preventable.”

12:55 PM: Neguse says the rioters would have killed Pence had they gotten the chance.

12:45 PM: Neguse says the mob was waiting for “orders” from Trump to begin fighting. He says they had been “primed” for this over many months because of Trump. He plays video of Trump supporters saying they were in D.C. on that they because Trump wanted them to be there. He says rioters/defendants have confessed in court that they were just taking orders from Trump.

 

12:35 PM: Neguse says Trump feared he could lose the elections and started planting the seeds for what he could claim was a “rigged election” to save himself from being embarrassed if he lost as an incumbent. Neguse says Trump tried to intimidate Pence and, when that failed, amplified the “stop the steal” and “fight like hell” rhetoric.

12:31 PM: Neguse says Trump had the power to stop the mob, and he didn’t. Neguse asks when in the country’s history has a speech led thousands to storm the Capitol and kill police officers. He says it wasn’t just a speech and “it didn’t just happen.” Neguse says Trump’s words in that speech, just like the mob’s actions, were “carefully chosen” and had a very specific meaning to that crowd.

12:30 PM:

12:25 PM: Raskin says Trump did something much worse than shouting fire in a movie theater. He says Trump was a fire chief urging the crowd to set fires. He quotes late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: “You can’t ride with the cops and root for the robbers.”

12:23 PM: Raskin warns House Mangers will show a graphic video and will give a warning beforehand so parents and teachers could shield children who may be watching.

12:18 PM: Raskin says Trump committed a “massive crime” against the Constitution and the American people and must be convicted by the United States Senate.

12:13 PM: Raskin says the “inciter-in-chief” was sympathizing with the insurrectionists and was gleefully cheering the rioters while watching them like a “reality show” at the White House. He points out that Trump said he loved the rioters and called them “very special.” Raskin says January 6 is a day that will live in “disgrace in American history” unless you ask Donald Trump, who tweeted more grievances before going to bed.

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.