Report: Trump Impeachment Lawyer Allegedly Called the President a ‘F-ing Crook’

Michael T. van der Veen, one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, once allegedly described the president as a “f-ing crook” according to a report.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Justin Hiemstra, one of van der Veen’s previous clients, said the lawyer used the term to describe the former president.

“I’m not sure if [those comments] were made to make me feel more comfortable, or if they were his actual opinions,” Hiemstra told the Inquirer. “He definitely came off as fairly anti-Trump in the context that I knew him.”

Hiemstra was represented by van der Veen after he was charged for allegedly trying to illegally hack into a government database to steal Trump’s tax returns.

Van der Veen and other lawyers are backing up lead lawyer Bruce Castor to work the president’s case.

The Inquirer report also published a marketing email from van der Veen’s law firm criticizing the president for trying to keep voters from voting by mail.

“It’s time to stand up for what’s right,” the August 20 email reads. “van der Veen, O’Neil, Hartshorn, and Levin are filing suit against the U.S. Postal Service to force it to prepare to diver ballots for this election.”

Van Der Veen and his firm ultimately filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the U.S. Postal Service.

The Washington Post also reported van der Veen donated to Pennsylvania Democrats, including Sen. Bob Casey Jr.