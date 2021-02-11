Former Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan declared Wednesday that only “dishonest” and “self-serving” senators will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate’s second impeachment of the former president.

“House impeachment managers providing compelling evidence that Donald Trump provoked, encouraged, & abetted the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Trump acted as a lawless thug, inciting his fellow lawless thugs,” Brennan wrote on Twitter. “Only dishonest & self-serving Senators will vote to acquit.”

In a separate tweet, Brennan slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) criticism of House Impeachment Managers’ argument in favor of Trump’s impeachment over last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, including one U.S. Capitol Police officer.

“These are the words of a man with no conscience, no integrity, & no interest in doing the right thing,” the former intelligence chief tweeted of the South Carolina Republican’s remarks. “Lindsey Graham & other Senators who hold this view are unworthy of public trust. History will judge them as it should—political cowards who betrayed their oath of office.”

House impeachment managers rested their case Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by showing more video evidence from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

In their third day of presentations, the Democrats presented video clips, tweet, and other evidence showing participants saying they attacked the Capitol at the behest of Trump.

In finalizing the case, they called on senators — particularly Republicans — to vote in favor of Trump’s guilt.

“We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of,” Sen. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said.

The UPI contributed to this report.