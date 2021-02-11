Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Three

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Thursday. House Managers will have around eight more hours to present their case against the former president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

12:30 PM: Raskin says DeGette explained in “chilling detail” how the insurrectionists did what Trump told them to do. He claims Trump “cultivated” extremist insurrectionist groups to ready them for their most “dangerous mission”–to keep Trump in office. Raskin says Trump “road-tested” tactics for January 6. He talks about Trump’s “pattern and practice” of “inciting violence.”

12:26 PM: DeGette says all of the people who have been arrested and charged are being held accountable and their “leader” who “incited them” must be held accountable as well.

12:17 PM: DeGette says insurrectionists did not think they would get in trouble because Trump ordered them to be there. She says Trump supporters who have been federally charged have said they were “only doing” what Trump asked them to do. She says many took Trump’s “stand back and stand by” comments as a “call to arms.” She says they all said what Trump said and “echoed each other” throughout the insurrection.

12:10 PM: DeGette says insurrectionists with confederate flags were yelling about “civil war” and numerous posts on Parler called for “civil war” as well. She plays more video of the crowd chanting “fight for Trump,” as they had been doing at nearly every post-election rally. She says rioters posted on social media that they were waiting to “take orders” from the president. She plays video of rioters saying that they thought Trump would be “happy.” She when Trump finally told the insurrectionists to go home, only then then some of the mob started to go home.

Rep. Diana DeGette: "He invited them with clear instructions for a specific time and place. And with clear orders. Stop the fight… to fight to stop the certification in Congress by any means necessary." pic.twitter.com/edjje4ysJp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 11, 2021

12:03 PM: Raskin says Rep. DeGette (D-CO) will show how the insurrectionists believed they were following Trump’s “marching orders.” She is recalling her experience on January 6. She says she saw police officers pulling their guns as rioters tried to get on the House floor. She says she saw SWAT teams pointing automatic weapons at “marauders” on the floor as she was being escorted to safety. She says the statements of the insurrectionists make clear that the attack was done for Trump, at his instruction. She says Trump “sent them there.” She says many tagged Trump in tweets after taking photos. She plays a video of the crowd cheering after Trump says “stop the steal.” She says Trump basked after the crowd chanted “fight for Trump.” She says the crowd responded “storm the Capitol” and “invade the Capitol” after Trump told them to “show strength.”

12:02 PM:

Trump attorney David Schoen, an Orthodox Jew, to Hill reporters this morning on why he isn’t wearing a kippah during the Senate impeachment trial: “I usually try to take it off in a formal procedure, in court and in front of a jury.” https://t.co/vHkazOvL07 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 11, 2021

12:01 PM: Trial resumes.

11:50 AM: Trial will resume at noon. House managers reportedly do not plan to use all eight hours and will hammer home the point that Trump gleefully watched the riot and had “no remorse.”