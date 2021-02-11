March for Our Lives Cofounder on David Hogg: ‘Embarrassing’

Fellow “March for Our Lives” founder Cameron Kasky reacted to David Hogg’s launch of a pillow company as “embarrassing.”

The Daily Mail reports that Hogg launched the pillow company as “a ‘progressive’ rival to right-winger Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.”

Hogg said, “Mike isn’t going to know what hit him — this pillow fight is just getting started.”

Kasky responded to the launch by tweeting:

To those of you who marched, donated, lobbied, and called for change… I’m so sorry this is what it turned into. This is embarrassing. — Cam (@cameron_kasky) February 10, 2021

Kasky also noted, “To those of you claiming I’m ‘jealous’ about the pillow grift, I was actually offered free shares as soon as I started tweeting about it. I just declined because while I’m kind of a grifter, I’m not that much of a grifter.”

The Daily Mail suggested Kasky was not alone in criticizing Hogg’s move, noting he “faced criticism…from other gun control advocates.”

Hogg responded to the criticism by tweeting:

To all those questioning my intentions sincerely fuck off I refuse to feel guilty about wanting to help people and feed myself and pay for therapy. You may not agree with how I do it- but ultimately I know what my intentions are – to help people. I’ll prove it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Mike Lindell responded to Hogg’s announcement by indicating he welcomes the competition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.