Watch Live: Day Three of Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will begin the third day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon.

The third day of the impeachment trial followed a dramatic closing of the second day of the impeachment trial, in which House Democrat impeachment managers had to withdraw from the record a statement Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said that was falsely attributed to him after Senate Democrats lost control of the proceedings.

“We’re going to withdraw it this evening without any prejudice about the ability to resubmit it if possible and then we can debate it if needed,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said. “This is much ado about nothing because it is not in any way critical to our case.”

U.S. Senate

Lee shouted at Raskin after he left the podium, “Well, you’re not being cited as a witness, sir!”

