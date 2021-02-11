White House: ‘Gun Violence’ Not in Headlines but Gun Control Anyway

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki observed on Thursday that while “gun violence” may not be in news headlines today, gun control will nevertheless be pursued by the Biden administration.

“Gun violence may not be in the headlines today, or right now, but gun violence continues to fracture American communities and American families every single day,” Psaki told reporters.

“We know gun violence in our cities disproportionately effects black and brown individuals. Last month we also saw a near-record increase in gun sales,” she said.

“We look forward to working with gun violence survivors and advocates and sharing more in the weeks and months ahead about our efforts to make our communities safer,” Psaki added.

She also noted that senior members of Biden’s team met with Everytown for Gun Safety, Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Moms Demand Action, and the Brady Campaign Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence to discuss “shared goals.”

On February 4, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out Psaki saying President Joe Biden “would love to see action” on gun control.

