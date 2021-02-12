Another Lincoln Project Adviser Bails as Sex Abuse Allegations Rock Never Trump Group

Another adviser to the Lincoln Project bailed on the Never Trump organization as it becomes engulfed in allegations one of its founders exploited young men.

Tom Nichols, of USA Today and the Atlantic, indicated on social media that he was not necessarily leaving altogether:

I'm glad @ProjectLincoln is hiring outside counsel for this. I've always been transparent about all my affiliations, as I am now: I told TLP leadership yesterday that I'm stepping down as an unpaid adviser as they sort this out and decide their future direction and organization. https://t.co/xi5Nw348JN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 12, 2021

“I’m glad @ProjectLincoln is hiring outside counsel for this,” he said of the scandal in which founder John Weaver reportedly attempted to curry sexual favors from young men while helping them with jobs or connections.

The Lincoln Project announced it agreed to a “third-party review” of the allegations, Breitbart News reported.

“I’ve always been transparent about all my affiliations, as I am now: I told TLP leadership yesterday that I’m stepping down as an unpaid adviser as they sort this out and decide their future direction and organization,” Nichols said.

Nichols’ departure came just days after cofounder Jennifer Horn left the group of anti-Trump “Republicans.”

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project posted on Twitter private messages between Horn and a reporter:

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer's account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Images of messages exchanged by Horn and 19th News reporter Amanda Becker were posted on the social media site. The Lincoln Project blasted Becker for the discussion with Horn but did not reveal how the group obtained them.

Horn resigned on February 5 after allegations that cofounder John Weaver had groomed several young men — at least 21 — for sexual favors. One was reportedly 14 years old when Weaver began contacting him.

Journalist Yashar Ali also revealed the FBI is investigating Weaver’s actions and claimed “two sources who told me they were contacted by FBI agents.”

“Sources were asked if Weaver ever behaved inappropriately toward them when they were underage,” Ali reported.

